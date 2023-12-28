Benin Management CORP Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 113,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,168. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

