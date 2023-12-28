Benin Management CORP Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.67. 55,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

