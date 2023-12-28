Benin Management CORP Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 21,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

