UMB Bank n.a. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

