UMB Bank n.a. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VOE opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.