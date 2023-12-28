Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,447 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

