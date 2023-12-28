Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 734,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,111 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,016,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 304.7% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

