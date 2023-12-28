Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $58.09 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

