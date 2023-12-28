Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.



