Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,074 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.93 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day moving average is $214.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

