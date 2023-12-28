Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,074 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.93 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day moving average is $214.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Ray Dalio keeps adding to this ETF, what’s he thinking?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Tech stocks getting bullish upgrades ahead of Q1
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.