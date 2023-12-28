Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,497 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $298.00 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.39 and a 200 day moving average of $250.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

