Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $703.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $648.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

