Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $409.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

