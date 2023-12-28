Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 9.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $72,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.