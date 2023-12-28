Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 904,846 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.