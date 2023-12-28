Sterling Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 66,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

