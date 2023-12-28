Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,133. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.