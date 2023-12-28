Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,983,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 8,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,374. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.