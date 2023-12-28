Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,959,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,049,282 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 227,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

