Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Core Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 39.9% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $77,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,900. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

