Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

