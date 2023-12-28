Core Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,835 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFGR stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,869. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

