Core Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 40,798 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 23.9% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $46,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 16,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,382. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

