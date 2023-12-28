Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,615,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,241,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.