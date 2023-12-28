Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 278,985 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,462,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,059. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.