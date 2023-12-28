Head to Head Contrast: Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) versus Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aravive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive -569.65% -1,865.78% -99.65% Sol-Gel Technologies -1,665.41% -62.42% -55.28%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $9.14 million 1.02 -$76.32 million ($0.96) -0.13 Sol-Gel Technologies $3.88 million 7.36 -$14.92 million ($1.09) -1.13

This table compares Aravive and Sol-Gel Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sol-Gel Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aravive. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aravive and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Aravive presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9,418.26%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Aravive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Sol-Gel Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.4% of Aravive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Aravive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. The company has collaboration with Perrigo. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.