Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 186.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00016326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 376.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $145.05 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00143912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00027254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.72962967 USD and is up 158.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

