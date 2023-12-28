Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $39.70 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $39.70 or 0.00093105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.51 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00026737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,480,903 coins and its circulating supply is 365,447,993 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

