Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.3 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

