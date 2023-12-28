Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.05. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 4,039,139 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jaime Leverton sold 98,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,402,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,212.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,897 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $253,063.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $218,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaime Leverton sold 98,724 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,402,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,212.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,134 shares of company stock worth $1,919,001 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 by 327.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 127.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 1,946,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2,375.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 964,578 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8



Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.



