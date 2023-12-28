Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 1,672.7% from the November 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $233,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALLR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 40,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $658.00.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -197.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

