Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

ATAK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,401. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

