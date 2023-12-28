Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.36. 1,588,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,230,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,322.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,393 shares of company stock worth $3,489,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Upstart Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

