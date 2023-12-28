Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,196. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

