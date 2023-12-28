Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aquaron Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQU remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Thursday. Aquaron Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.