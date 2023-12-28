NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Invests $1.95 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. KE accounts for about 10.0% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 13.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in KE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $45,383,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC raised their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

BEKE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

