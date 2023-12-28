RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Purchased by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. RLX Technology comprises approximately 2.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,736,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,223 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 1,040,204 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in RLX Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 893,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.