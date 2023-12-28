L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $129.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

