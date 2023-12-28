Presima Securities ULC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

