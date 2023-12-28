Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 5.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sun Communities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

