Presima Securities ULC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,188.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,825 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 3.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 78.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,461.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $254.21 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

