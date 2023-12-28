AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,131 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 8.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 70,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

