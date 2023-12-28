Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $146.25.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

