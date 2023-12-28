Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $264.41

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $264.41 and last traded at $264.12, with a volume of 186801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

