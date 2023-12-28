Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.
Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:AA opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.61.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
