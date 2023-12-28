North Growth Management Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 1.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

