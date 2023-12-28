North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

