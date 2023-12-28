Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

