Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

