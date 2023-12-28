Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Lumentum worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

