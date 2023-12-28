Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 46.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $587.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

